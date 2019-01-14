Poet Joshua Seigal kicks-off Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour for 2019 with trip to Lanarkshire

Poet Joshua Seigal will kick-off the first Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour of 2019 by visiting schools in Lanarkshire next week.

From January 21-25, Joshua will visit over 1500 pupils from 10 different schools during his tour which will focus on pupils in P3-7.

He will visit Libberton Primary (Biggar), Underbank Primary (Crossford), Udston Primary (Hillhouse), Mount Cameron Primary (East Kilbride), St Charles Primary (Newton), St John Paul II Primary (Viewpark), St Patrick’s Primary (Coatbridge), Plains Primary, St David’s Primary (Plains), Ravenswood Primary and Balmalloch Primary.

Joshua will give a fun and interactive poetry performance, providing helpful tips for aspiring poets along the way and discussing his journey and inspirations as a writer.

Scottish Book Trust CEO Marc Lambert said: “It’s been a successful 20 years of the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour, and we’re thrilled to be starting 2019 with Joshua Seigal.

“We’re sure his fun and imaginative poetry will inspire even the most reluctant reader, and we hope Joshua enjoys taking part in his first tour.”