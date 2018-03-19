Project to catalogue county’s WW1 fallen

Lanarkshire Family History Society is moving forward with an ambitious project to catalogue every Lanarkshire man who fell during World War One.

The society has been awarded a grant by The Heritage Lottery Fund for the creation of a database containing information on all the men from the county who died during the 1914-18 conflict.

The project will cover the battlefields of France and Flanders, including the major battles at Arras, Loos and the Somme, together with the engagements at Gallipoli, Salonika, in Mesopotamia, Sinai and Palestine.

Men who lost their lives at sea and in the air will also be researched.

This “master index” will contain all available information, including service number, rank, battalion, brigade, regiment, unit, squadron or ship.

It will detail how and where each man fell, and where he is interred or commemorated. Many servicemen are named on more than one memorial, with schools, universities, churches, sports clubs, places of work, Masonic lodges and family headstones often commemorating those who died in the Great War.

The ultimate aim of the project is to provide families and interested parties with as much information as possible to help them research their ancestors and relatives.

Readers are encouraged to get in touch with Lanarkshire FHS so that relatives’ details can be added to the list – enquiries from members of the public regarding local men who lost their lives in the Great War are welcomed.

The Society will be giving short presentations to clubs and groups about the project, in particular to schools planning trips to the cemeteries and battlefields of France and Flanders.

To arrange a talk or for more information about the project email fallenww1-lanarkshirefhs@hotmail.co.uk

For any other military queries contact: military-lanarkshirefhs@hotmail.co.uk.

Lanarkshire Family History Society’s Research Centre is located at 123-124 Merry Street, Motherwell ML1 1NA (opposite the Hop Lee Chinese restaurant).

The centre is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays noon-3pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-9pm (except the second Thursday of the month).

Visitors are always welcome, with access being obtained from the rear of the building via the Dalziel Street car park.