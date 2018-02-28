Public services in North Lanarkshire fall victim to the weather

North Lanarkshire Council is holding meetings throughout the day to determine whether schools should reopen tomorrow (Thursday).

All its schools were closed today as Amber Met Office warning for snow remains in place which is telling people to avoid travel.

A council spokesperson said: “We continually assess conditions and detailed local forecasts. Following extensive discussions in the early hours of this morning we took the decision to close all our schools.

“We will announce arrangements for tomorrow based on the most up to date advice, with winter resilience meetings taking place throughout today.”

In addition all NL Leisure venues are now closing except Broadwood, Tryst, Wishaw, Time Capsule and Ravenscraig, which will close at 4pm, with all swim lessons and sports development programmes being cancelled.

Depending on the weather, these five main venues will open at 10am tomorrow.

Culture NL has stated all community lets, football pitch hires and arts classes have been cancelled. Should you be attending any other CultureNL activities, please contact the venue before travel.

North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre in Motherwell has been closed.

There will be no brown bin collections taking place for the rest of the week.

To keep up to date on the council’s winter services go online or follow at nlcpeople on Twitter.

Meanwhile, First Glasgow says it is doing all it can to keep passengers moving although services are being disrupted.

Head of operations John Gorman said: “First Glasgow services have been severely disrupted due to the extreme weather effects of the Beast from the East snow storm. Main routes continue to be serviced where possible and our drivers are doing their very best to operate despite some buses getting stuck in the snow or moving slowly in very testing road conditions.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority and any alterations to services will only be made where their safety is potentially compromised.”

All 30 of Scotrail’s routes in Scotland are being affected by the weather with the vast majority of services being cancelled.

The company tweeted: “Given the current weather conditions, we are advising customers not to travel in the Strathclyde area of the country at the moment.”

NHS Lanarkshire has cancelled all outpatient clinics and treatment room appointments until 10am tomorrow (Thursday).

Anyone who has an appointment scheduled should not attend, all cancelled appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible.

Chief executive Calum Campbell said: “As we are expecting the weather and travel conditions to worsen this afternoon, we have taken the decision to cancel all outpatient clinics today in the interests of safety.

“We do not want people travelling in dangerous conditions and would advise patients and visitors not to come to hospital the afternoon or this evening.

“We will be reviewing the position overnight and will issue further guidance in the morning, by 9am, through our social media channels in relation to Thursday’s clinics.”

The weather has also caused severe disruption to West of Scotland Breast Screening Mobile Units resulting in appointments being cancelled tomorrow at units in Motherwell, Wishaw, Barrhead, Renfrew, Paisley, Erskine and Easterhouse.