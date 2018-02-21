Pupil on ski trip flown to hospital

A school ski trip is understood to have ended in disaster after allegations emerged that a pupil took ill and lapsed into a diabetic coma.

The unnamed S2 pupil, who was on the winter sports trip to France from Cumbernauld Academy, had to be taken by air ambulance to the local hospital’s intensive care unit.

A whistleblower alerted the News to the incident, which they claim has been hushed up by both the school and North Lanarkshire Council.

Claims have also been made that the group leader decided it was unnecessary for a member of staff to accompany the pupil to hospital. It has also been alleged that for more than two days the student was alone in hospital, without any means of communication and no member of staff thought it prudent to notify her parents or the head teacher at the school.

Our source said: “Nothing has been made public and staff members are still teaching at the school. My concern is that a trip from Cumbernauld Academy will be heading to Italy in June of this year.”

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council said: “We cannot discuss in detail information about any individual case.

“However, as soon as our pupil showed signs of becoming unwell she was offered immediate support and was transported by air to the nearest hospital. Teachers kept in constant touch with the hospital throughout the pupil’s treatment and kept her parents and the headteacher informed, with the headteacher providing personal support to the parents.

“As with all such cases we review procedures to see what, if any, lessons can be learned.”