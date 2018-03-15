Pupils discover how to get hired

Pupils from Greenfaulds High in Cumbernauld are one step closer to landing their dream careers after learning how to successfully prepare for job interviews.

The SAPhIR (Search, Application, Presentation and you’re Hired) Employability Programme, created and delivered by recruitment specialists Helen Salt and Cameron Shearer, teaches pupils about the modern employment market and provides insight into the interview process.

Already a staple of the curriculum in South Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire schools, the roll-out across parts of North Lanarkshire is being funded by UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).

The pilot initiative is being delivered at Greenfaulds High, Cardinal Newman High in Bellshill, and Clyde Valley High in Wishaw, with a view to expansion in the next academic year.

The backing from UKSE, which totals £2,500, will be used for teaching materials and the involvement of recruitment experts.

The half day workshop aimed at pupils in S4-S6, consists of interactive presentations, group activities and individual tasks.

Karen Adler, acting deputy head at Greenfaulds High, said; “We are delighted with this opportunity to allow our pupils to develop their employability skills by taking part in this workshop. It will certainly enhance their chances of success as they enter the world of work.”