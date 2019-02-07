Pupils encouraged  to drink more milk

Primary pupils are being encouraged to have milk with their school meals, as a nutritious drink option.

North Lanarkshire Council is running a promotion from February 18 to March 18 inviting pupils to drink a carton of milk every day for 15 days to be entered into a prize draw.

One pupil in each participating school can win a stunt scooter and helmet.

To launch the promotion, run in partnership with milk supplier Muller, Milk and Ingredients, Bella the cow visited St Augustine’s Primary in Coatbridge.

Bella is a life-size working model with udders and a full repertoire of cow noises used to teach children how cows are milked. She gives feedback to the pupils who try their hand at milking.

Anne Hanlon, of the school meals team, said: “Primary school children require calcium for healthy bones, and milk is an excellent natural source,

“So we want to demonstrate to pupils how tasty white milk is and encourage them to drink it regularly along with their school meal.”

Pupils will be issued with a loyalty card which will be stamped each time they choose milk.