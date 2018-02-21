School in WEE BOX appeal

Talented young musicians from a Scottish school busked in Glasgow’s city centre last week to raise money for SCIAF’s WEE BOX, BIG CHANGE Lent appeal.

Pupils from St Maurice’s High School in Cumbernauld struck the right cord with shoppers as they played samba and traditional Scottish music, and sang their hearts out at the St Enoch Centre to help some of the world’s poorest people.

The appeal has already received a huge boost with news that the UK government has committed to doubling – pound-for-pound – all donations received before May 8.

Each year people across Scotland give up a favourite treat such as coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps, put the money they save into a SCIAF WEE BOX, and then donate it at Easter to help the charity’s life-changing work overseas.

Head teacher James McParland said: “The school community of St Maurice’s High School is delighted to support SCIAF’s WEE BOX appeal again this year.

“As a school we will be involved in a variety of activities and events to help raise money for the appeal and we hope to build upon the figure of over £5,000 that was raised in the school last year.

“We are also extremely happy that each pound raised within St Maurice’s will be doubled by the UK government.”

To get your own WEE BOX, or find out more about the appeal visit the SCIAF website