Schools join forces for Christmas concert in aid of SCIAF

Talented pupils from across Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Chryston got into the Christmas spirit to help some of the world’s poorest people.

Hosts St Maurice’s High were joined by performers from Chryston High, Cumbernauld Academy, Greenfaulds High, Our Lady’s High and Kilsyth Academy for a night of festive entertainment in aid of Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF).

The money raised will help SCIAF support people in 27 countries to live in peace, free themselves from poverty and learn new skills.

The idea of using music to help with fundraising came after St Maurice’s High’s samba band was involved in SCIAF’s WEE BOX BIG CHANGE appeal earlier this year.

St Maurice’s High head teacher James McParland said: “Our inter-schools concert was a fantastic evening which really showcased the talents of the young people across the six schools in Cumbernauld, Chryston and Kilsyth.

“It was a really great opportunity to bring the school communities together to raise some funds for SCIAF and also get everyone in the Christmas mood!

“This is the first time that such a venture has taken place and given the positive responses from the young people, staff from the schools and also our audience, it will certainly be repeated in the future!”

SCIAF’s director Alistair Dutton added: “The concert was a wonderful event, and it was great to see so many gifted young people using their musical talents to help others.”