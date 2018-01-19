Schools to close early with snow forecast

With a worsening weather forecast showing heavy snow is likely, North Lanarkshire Council schools will begin to close to pupils from 1pm today and schools in South Lanarkshire will also close at lunchtime.

Transport providers have been alerted and are making arrangements to pick up pupils.

Staff will remain with pupils until they are collected.

Meanwhile, the Met Office have upgraded their weather warning from yellow to amber and in line with this Police Scotland has increased the stage of the travel advice from stage 2 to stage 3.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing said: ”There is a high likelihood of the conditions for travel being very poor.

“Those heading out on the roads should be aware of these risks - ensure you have a fully charged phone, warm clothing, and leave extra time for your journey.

“Drive to the road conditions and make sure you check the most up to date information from Traffic Scotland and the Met Office before heading out. Our priority is to ensure the public are safe.”