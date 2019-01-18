Seafar newlywed’s dress is put on display at Gretna Green museum

A Seafar woman has made the first ever wedding dress donation to the Famous Blacksmiths Shop Museum at Gretna Green.

Catherine Sutherland’s dress from her marriage to Thomas in May, now sits alongside the existing collection of vintage wedding dresses.

The couple tied the knot at Gretna Green after falling in love with the history, heritage and story of the Famous Blacksmiths Shop.

Catherine said: “After visiting the museum, I was so impressed to see actual wedding dresses displayed from many years ago.

“The brides who stood on the same spot I did in May made our marriage very special as well as being part of Gretna Green’s history.

“The wedding dresses on display are of a different period in time and I thought if I donated my dress it would provide a much more modern take of brides in this century.

“It also means that I can come and visit my dress at any time and that it will still be there for many years to come.”

Catherine is organising a fundraising event under the banner “School Books For Africa” at Dullatur Golf Club on Saturday, March 16.

She said: “Since 2010 I have worked to provide essential education materials and sports equipment to schools, nurseries and orphanages in Acornhoek, Limpopo Province in South Africa.

“ The fundraising event inMarch is to raise funds for Chueu Primary School to provide essential resources for their library and resource centre.

“The school is now successfully linked with St Mary’s Primary in Cumbernauld opening up a unique learning exchange between the pupils of both schools.”

The event will include a presentation and video clip of Chueu Primary School including pupils, teaching staff and a tour of classrooms, library and school grounds.

This will be followed by a night of music and dance provided by “Big Ted’s Party” who have offered to perform free of charge.

The event starts at 8pm and tickets costing £8 are available from Dullatur Golf Club or by calling Catherine on 07973529125 or Malcolm on 01236 723220.