Still time to decide what to do next once exam results arrive

New College Lanarkshire is helping prospective students decide what to do next after receiving their exam results.

The college has set up a dedicated clearing service to highlight the last remaining places on courses starting later this month at six campuses across Lanarkshire and East Dunbartonshire.

Thousands of young people across Scotland will awake to text messages, emails and envelopes from SQA on Tuesday. Whether school leavers have achieved the results they expected or not, there are hundreds of places still available at the college.

The website is updated daily with available courses that are designed to give all learners a ‘skillset for life’.

The service offers a chance for those who achieved better results than expected to explore other options, as well as allowing those who missed the mark on conditional offers to discover exciting alternatives.

Many courses on offer at New College Lanarkshire can be studied all the way from entry level to higher education qualifications, with progression routes from NQ level, through HNC, then HND and even on to degree level.

For more information, and to apply for up to three full-time courses online, visit www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk/last-remaining-places or call 0300 555 8080.