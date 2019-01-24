Swim kids dive into race with pool hero

Children are being given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to race one of Scotland’s most successful swimmers when he visits Cumbernauld next week.

Duncan Scott will be challenging youngsters to test their speed against him in a knockout competition on Fenruary 2 at the Tryst Sports Centre to celebrate the success of an initiative that is already helping thousands of kids to learn to swim.

The 21-year-old Olympic medallist, World, Commonwealth and European Champion will join 40 children who are part of the national Learn to Swim Framework, which runs at pools across North Lanarkshire.

Delivered by North Lanarkshire Leisure, in partnership with Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water, the Learn to Swim Framework teaches children of all abilities from birth upwards.

There will also be a question-and-answer session for the youngsters to quiz Duncan on his life and sporting experiences, and learn more of his top swimming tips.

Duncan, who is a Learn to Swim ambassador, said: “I’m keen to see if there are any contenders who’ll be able to match my speed.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the kids in North Lanarkshire to share my passion for swimming as it’s such an important sport: it’s fantastic for your health, it’s good fun and it’s a key life skill that’s important to learn from a young age.”

Kids in the area are also being invited to a free afternoon of fun in the water as Tryst Sports Centre will be rolling out a giant inflatable obstacle course for everyone to play on.

Duncan won six medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia last year, the most won ever by a Scottish athlete at a single Games.

North Lanarkshire Leisure managing director Emma Walker said: “Though our Learn to Swim lessons are very popular we’ve no doubt that Duncan Scott’s visit will spark a new wave of enthusiasm for swimming.

“He’s such a fantastic role model for young people and we’re looking forward to welcoming him.”