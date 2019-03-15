Teachers criticised for parking on road

Teachers at a Cumbernauld secondary school have been accused of creating a danger for other road users by parking outwith the school grounds.

Staff from Our Lady’s High have been leaving their cars on Island Road in Seafar blocking almost half the carriageway.

This has led local resident Iain Burns to demand the vehicles are moved before an accident happens.

He said: “I have lived in Island Road for over 30 years and I am completely disgusted with the way the teachers are abandoning their cars at Our Lady’s.

“There is sufficient car parking available at the other end of the school grounds, but it would appear that sheer laziness is allowing the teachers to park on a hill, on a bend no less, making it dangerous for other road users.

“I have almost been involved in numerous accidents coming round that bend because it goes down to one lane, and North Lanarkshire Council seem to think that this is acceptable as my numerous complaints to them have fallen on deaf ears.

“It’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on this road. It is a school route, Ravenswood Primary being at the bottom of the hill, and it is simply a danger to all road users.”

The council claimed there is not enough parking spaces at peak times.

A spokesperson said: “Like all schools, the roads around Our Lady’s High are extremely busy in the mornings with staff coming to work and parents and buses dropping off pupils.

“Staff use the school car park on Island Road and the public car park on Dowanfield Road, but there is simply not enough spaces for everyone at these busy times so some staff and visitors have to park on Island Road. “There are no parking restrictions on Island Road so cars are not parking illegally.

“We would take this opportunity to urge parents, staff and residents to drive carefully around the school, taking account of the increased traffic and parking, particularly at the start and end of the school day.”