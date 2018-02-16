VIDEO: Cumbernauld pupils go busking for charity

Pupils from a Cumbernauld High School did a bit of busking as part of a charity launch this week.

Talented musicians and singers from St Maurice's High School helped to launch SCIAF's Wee Box appeal with a performance at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

The pupils take part in the appeal launch

Almost two dozen school children from the secondary school, as well as teaching staff, joined SCIAF (Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund) staff at the city centre shopping hub to play samba and traditional Scottish music and sing their hearts out to raise money to help some of the poorest people in the world.

This year the Wee Box appeal will focus on Cambodia.

Last year, pupils from the school raised £5000 for the appeal.