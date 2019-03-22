Whitelees promotes reading for pleasure

Whitelees Primary in Abronhill is on a journey to establish a reading culture within their school.

It has been working very hard this year to promote reading for pleasure and the whole school joined together to celebrate World Book Day.

The day began with the children dressing up as their favourite character from a book – even the teachers took

part by dressing up as Where’s Wally.

This led into the first activity of the day which was a costume parade to show off all the wonderful outfits. Next the children took part in a Wally Hunt around the school with P3 emerging victorious as they found all Wallys in the fastest time.

After break time the children completed exciting reading activities in their class.

P1-3 enjoyed reading ‘The Day the Crayons Quit’ and participated in some drama and writing activites to showcase their learning.

P4/5 researched a time in history then created their own Where’s Wally page, and P6/7 took part in the first ever speed reading event where the children recommended books to each other.

After lunch the school received a visit from Scottish author David MacPhail

The Perthshire writer is perhaps best known for the Top-Secret Grandad and Me series and the long-running adventures of The Thorfinn The Nicest Viking.

In November his latest story Aunt Agatha, Space Traveller was released, and he also joined forces with his mum Cathy for the novel White Feather, which was released just in time for the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

In non-fiction he has written about Scottish sailor Alexander Selkirk, the real-life Robinson Crusoe.

The children enjoyed hearing about his books and what inspired him to write them, as well as being very excited to learn about Viking names.

The day ended with prizes for the best costumes chosen by the literacy ambassadors and a Wally party.

Teacher Carol Stewart said: “The children and staff had a fantastic day celebrating books and reading.”