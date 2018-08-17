‘Write’ start for kids as the schools return

Kilsyth councillor Mark John Kerr has provided every child attending a primary school within his ward with a free filled pencil case for the start of the school year.

Councillor Kerr launched Write from the Start last summer and after a successful second year is now determined to ensure it will continue for as long as he is an elected member.

A crowd funding campaign on JustGiving.com raised nearly £400 and along with public donations and the support of local businesses Prospero Ltd, Colzium car wash and Chas Smith Ltd pushed the total to over £1000.

Councillor Kerr travelled to all the primary schools in the ward on Wednesday to deliver around 1400 pencil cases.

This ensured that pupils could receive them as soon they returned from their summer holidays the next day.

Councillor Kerr said: “The whole idea is a simple one – affordability and equality.

“With the start of school this brings pressure on parents to buy the best for their kids and the reality is that some people don’t have the funds to cover everything.

“Modern day schooling is about the best trainers and the newest iPhone, things are hard enough on top of uniforms and food costs.

“For as long as I’m serving this ward as a councillor I am planning to help take that little bit of cost for parents and in turn and help bring a little equality back into our classrooms.

“This small measure ensures one thing, that every child sitting at their desk today has exactly the same equipment at their hands to get it “Write from the Start” as in education every child should be equal.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated to the campaign, both the businesses and individuals, I am very grateful for your support.”