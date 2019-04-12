Young musicians from North Lanarkshire give a Grand performance in New York

Pupils from North Lanarkshire Schools’ pipe bands became overnight social media stars after an online clip was viewed more than two million times.

The footage of the youngsters playing Scotland the Brave and Rowan Tree at Grand Central Station in New York went viral after it was posted by education convener Councillor Frank McNally.

Pipe Major Ross Cowan said: “It’s our first time in New York and we wanted to make the most of it.

“Grand Central is one of the busiest spots in Manhattan so we figured what better place to give the locals a taste of Scotland ahead of our appearance on the Tartan Day parade.

“We certainly attracted quite the crowd!”

Fifty-two pipers and drummers from secondary schools across North Lanarkshire took part in the parade along Sixth Avenue in front a crowd of 30,000 people, led by grand marshal Sir Billy Connolly.

Band member Mackenzie Forrest said: “It was an incredible experience being in New York and taking part in the parade in front of so many people.

“We are amazed at the reaction to the video – we can’t believe how many people have seen it.”

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones added: “I was honoured to have been with some of the most talented young people you could meet. Their behaviour was impeccable – thanks for the memories!”