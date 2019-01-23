Action needed to drain the swamp

A Craigmarloch man fears being left thousands of pounds out of pocket as water ingress threatens to destroy his garden.

Mark Connell moved to Glen Sannox Drive four years ago and became aware of a flooded area within the tree line between his street and Glen Sannox View.

As time has went on the hole has got bigger leading to his garden being constantly flooded.

Mark said: “I now refer to it as the swamp because it is a disaster area, plus it absolutely stinks during the summer.

“When I moved in I put down a lawn, but there was so much water running into the garden it was destroyed and I had to put down artificial grass.

“Now my raised decking is being threatened, there is so much moisture that there is algae and moss growing on it, my neighbour’s extension is the same and I’m worried that eventually it will go the same way as the lawn.

“Something definitely needs to be done because while I have no idea what caused the hole in the first place it is much bigger than it was four years ago and is only going to get worse.

“I am already facing the prospect of being thousands of pounds out of pocket if the decking gets any more damaged and if nothing is done to stop the water who knows what harm it will eventually do to the house itself.”

North Lanarkshire Council says they were unaware of the problem, but have offered their assistance.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating this issue and will advise residents of what options are available to help address the situation.”

Meanwhile Cumbernauld Environmental Society is holding its next meeting at the Cumbernauld Campus of New College Lanarkshire on Tuesday at 7.15pm.

The organisation will be discussing the topic of tree felling in the Cumbernauld area.

Society chairman Bobby Johnstone said: “If the land is not owned by the local council then a land owner has every legal right to remove any trees on their land.

“However, I am extremely worried that we are making the same mistakes that Glasgow Corporation made in the late part of the 19th and early part of the 20th centuries by blanket housing everywhere.

“The New Town of Cumbernauld was planned on the exact opposite, it was planned to protect as much green space and amenity woodland as possible one thing we must try to stop is the practise of clear felling.

“We would like to see a much stricter system put in place where if any tree felling is going to be carried out then signs are put up detailing exactly what is being done, when it will take place and for what purpose.”