Another glance at Arria - who certainly suits purple!
Last week we had a tremendous reaction to a shot of Arria which was taken by reader Ross Hamilton in an atmospheric shot snapped at dawn.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 6:08 pm
The spectacular handiwork of sculptor Andy Scott doesn’t just extend a warm welcome to the motorists who pass her on Auchinkilns but has acted as a beacon for good causes. Cumbernauld Rotary Club who kindly supplied this photograph as they aimed to raise awareness of polio -as the colour purple is associated with the vaccine which sees a patient have ink of this colour applied to their pinky!
Other charities have illuminated Arria too – and it certainly makes for a monumental spectacle!