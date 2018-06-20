Appeal for information about missing cat

A Westfield couple have appealed for information about their cat which has been missing for over six weeks.

Ruby, a black female cat, was last seen by Chris and Cheryl Morrison in Inchwood Road on May 5.

They are particularly worried as Ruby has a number of health issues and should received a booster injection next month.

Chris said: “We are really worried about her as she has a heart murmur and a bad foot, she is spayed and microchipped.

“We are really heartbroken and her brother Nikkil is missing her.”

If you have any information about Ruby call Cheryl on 07817369544.