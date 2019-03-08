Barratt Homes denies misleading Cumbernauld family over hill in garden

Barratt Homes has denied it misled a Cumbernauld family over the layout of the back garden at their new home.

The Connelly family moved to a new house in Mulberry Drive within the Chapleton Rise development in December.

Tony Connelly claims Barratt agreed to flatten a huge hill in the garden, so was shocked to find it still there.

Tony said: “I said I would not buy a house that did not have a flat garden, and the Barratt rep on site assured me on three separate occasions that it would indeed be flat.

“It is nowhere near flat, and the rep is now calling me and my wife liars, by saying at no time did he mention this to us.

“I have asked Barratt to come back and sort the garden, but they say there is nothing they can do.

“I know this is not true because I found out another four houses in my street had the same problems and Barratt fixed it for them.

“This has totally ruined moving into our new home, the garden was for our kids to enjoy,but they have still not been in it as it is affecting us all very badly.”

Barratt Homes claims it delivered what was agreed.

A spokeswoman said: “Barratt takes all customer complaints seriously. Having investigated the matter I note that a pre-contract meeting was carried out with the customer where the drawings which clarify the garden size and levels were reviewed.

“I can also confirm the garden has been installed in accordance with the levels drawing, and as such we are satisfied no misrepresentation has taken place”.