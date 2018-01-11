Church celebrates 140th anniversary

Bellshill West Parish Church celebrated a special anniversary on Hogmanay as it was exactly 140 years to the day since the church first opened its doors.

The church was opened in 1877 as a satellite of Bothwell Church set up to serve the coal-mining folk of Bothwellhaugh, known as the Pailis, which is now under the loch at Strathclyde Park.

Bellshill parish was disjoined from Bothwell parish in 1878 and the church became the original parish for the town.

The church became Bellshill West following the union of the Church of Scotland with the United Free Church in 1929, known as the Settlement when all Church of Scotland churches became parish churches.

The building is a conspicuous landmark adjoining the western approach road to Bellshill centre, and is B listed particularly for its spire.

On Hogmanay members and friends celebrated this landmark with a family service which included a 15-minute documentary of members’ memories of the church that was produced to mark the occasion.

This was followed by a steak pie lunch in the halls with a display of memorabilia of the life and times of the church, its organizations and other important events throughout the years.

Bellshill West has recently moved to the Unitary Constitution and continues to be a missional church serving the community in a variety of ways.

Anyone wishing to do the documentary can do so by visiting www.facebook.com/BellshillWestParishChurch/videos/2006425899614489.