Consultation for link route

A new route to improve the link between Abronhill and the town centre through Kildrum and Carbrain will be unveiled at a special consultation event next week.

Cumbernauld Living Landscape and Central Scotland Green Network Trust (CSGNT) have been working for the last two years with community partners to develop a detailed, green design for the route, aiming to reconnect the people of Cumbernauld with their natural environment.

The designs for the green route, have £42,000 of Scottish Government funding through Sustrans Scotland’s Community Links programme in partnership with CSGNT and North Lanarkshire Council.

They have been developed to encourage active travel on foot and by bike.

The consultation will be held on Thursday, February 1, at the Learning Centre, Cumbernauld YMCA on Afton Road from 1-7.30pm and will display the design of the new route for people to have their say on.

CSGNT development officer Mike Batley said: “The proposed improvements will provide much needed developments to these spaces. It will encourage people to walk and cycle and help those who may not have access to a car.

“The green routes programme supports local projects and makes a real difference to people’s day-to-day life. We look forward to sharing and discussing the proposed plans with the community at the consultation.”