Council hardens stance on litter in North Lanarkshire

Fines for dropping litter should be increased to £100 – that’s the view of North Lanarkshire Council, which will be asking the Scottish Government to implement this change.

At a recent meeting of the council, elected members agreed to write to Scottish Ministers requesting that legislation be introduced to increase the fixed-penalty notice from £80 to £100.

The council has been running a campaign to highlight that officers have the authority to issue on-the-spot fines to anyone caught littering or fly tipping, which carries a penalty of £200.

Council Leader Jim Logue said: “We think North Lanarkshire is a great place to live, work and visit and we don’t want to see litter making a mess of our streets,

“Our officers will issue fixed-penalty notices to anyone they see dropping litter, but it’s important to show this is a serious offence and increasing the fine to £100 would be a positive step.”

The council’s ongoing litter and fly tipping campaign encourages responsible residents to “do the right thing” and put litter in a bin or take it home.

Reaction on social media has shown that many residents believe fixed penalty notices should be increased.

Councillor Nathan Wilson raised a motion at the meeting, supported by Councillor Trevor Douglas.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Wilson said: “I am pleased full council agreed to the motion requesting that the Scottish Government increase fixed penalty notices for littering to £100 as soon as possible.

“Dropping items of litter is unacceptable and the council’s support for the introduction of £100 on-the-spot litter fines sends a strong message that we won’t tolerate this behaviour locally.”