Council urges participation in WWF’s Earth Hour event

North Lanarkshire Council has been awarded ‘Super Local Authority’ status by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Scotland for demonstrating its commitment to action on climate change.

The local authority will join millions of people from 187 countries in switching off its lights for one hour on Saturday at 8.30pm and is encouraging all local organisations and individuals to do the same.

North Lanarkshire provost Councillor Jean Jones said: “By joining the celebration the council is helping to highlight the issues facing our planet and its species, and to remind us that, together, we have the power to make change happen.

“To mark the global event the council will be switching off all non-essential lighting in its buildings and urges other organisations and individuals across North Lanarkshire to do the same.”

