Croy kids’ delight as new play park opens

Saturday saw the official unveiling of the new play park in Croy as dozens of kids joined Kilsyth councillor Heather McVey for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

The park is the culmination of three year’s work by the Barbegs Play Development Group replacing an old metallic three-piece park, with new modern materials and layout.

A bike track has also been created on a disused ash football pitch and North Lanarkshire Council’s bike coaches were on hand to give lessons and mechanical tips.

The day had a very civic feel to it with a face painter, cake, goodies and prize raffles coupled with some party music.

The development group’s chairman James Stewart said: “We would like to thank the people of Croy who helped guide us on the requirements for the park, Holy Cross Primary, our elected officials, WREN and Christina McGready from NL play services in making this long held ambition become a physical reality.

“Jupiter Play built us a unique design for the park, using the space wonderfully and giving a focal point for the Barbegs end of the village, but also somewhere our children can play safely and happily. It’s awesome.”