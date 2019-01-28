Cumbernauld Cottage Trust wants to ensure current theatre building has a future

Cumbernauld Cottage Trust has launched a community consultation after being created to save and preserve the existing Cumbernauld Theatre building.

The theatre is due to move out when the new Cumbernauld Academy campus is finished, so supported by funding from Campsies Centre Cumbernauld, the Trust has commissioned Alan Jones Associates and LH Architecture to conduct an options appraisal and feasibility study.

This will identify what the community wants and needs from the building to establish the potential for a community asset transfer, securing the building from any potential demolition or harmful development once handed back to North Lanarkshire Council.

Trust chairman Adam Smith, said “It’s important that as many people as possible give their feedback through our community consultation to ensure all potential uses are fully considered.

“No decisions have yet been made as to what the former cottages and existing theatre auditorium may provide, but the building does need to be sustainable and ideally would not be in competition with other local facilities.

“We want to ensure this treasured local asset can be secured for the community and protected from harm for the benefit of future generations to come”.

The community consultation survey can be completed by visting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/B9BYLLG and paper copies will be available at local libraries.

The next public meeting of Cumbernauld Cottage Trust will take place at Cumbernauld Theatre on Monday at 7pm and anyone interested in the project is welcome to attend.