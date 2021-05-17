Cumbernauld's silver star at sunrise
The Cumbernauld News has been quick to point out that silver lady Arria has something of a rival after Roman soldier Silvanus came, saw and conquered the hearts of visitors to the site of the Antonine Wall at Nethercroy.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:03 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:54 pm
Like Silvanus whose name means ‘god of the woods’, Arria is so-called in a nod to the area’s proud Roman heritage and let’s not forget that she has legions of fans too!
This photograph was taken by early bird Ross Hamilton who has kindly shared it.
Silvanus might be the new kid on the block but this striking image is a timely reminder that Arria – constructed by celebrated artist Andy Scott - will always have her place in the sun!