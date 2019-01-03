Electric cars taking pollution off North Lanarkshire’s roads

Seven new electric cars have been added to North Lanarkshire Council’s transport fleet as part of a national initiative to reduce emissions.

The Nissan Leaf cars have been leased for three years through the Scottish Government’s Switched On Fleets programme which is aimed at driving forward public sector fleets’ green credentials by increasing the number of electric vehicles on the road.

The council now has a total of 27 electric vehicles as part of its pool car fleet, used by staff to travel between offices and facilities across the area.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “Our pool cars are used daily to travel between offices, often short distances, which in a petrol or diesel car emit a high level of carbon into the air, but electric cars are emission-free so are much better for the environment.

“They are also more efficient, with fuel costs to run an electric car at 2p per mile compared to 11p per mile in a petrol car. We have been increasing the number of electric cars in our fleet and charging points across the area, helping to improve air quality and reduce noise pollution as well as reducing our operating costs.”