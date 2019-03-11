Flats are granted for site of Abronhill pub

The last pub in Abronhill is due to be demolished after planning permission was granted to build housing on the site.

Back in November a planning application was submitted by David Wilson Homes to erect three blocks containing 36 flats on the site of The Woodcutter and an area of public grassland.

These flats will be used as social housing and rented out in partnership with Clyde Valley Housing Association.

A total of 32 objections were made to the proposal, mostly related to the pub being a public amenity lost within Abronhill, as well as the loss of greenspace.

These concerns were dismissed by North Lanarkshire Council officials who awarded planning permission in a delegated report meaning it doesn’t have to go before councillors.

Case officer Paul Williams wrote: “It is agreed the loss of a social amenity is not desirable. This is however led by market forces which is outwith the remit of the planning process.

“In terms of loss of green space, it is considered there is adequate residual greenspace in the surrounding area and adjacent trees would be protected by planning condition.

“The proposal is not considered to result in a detrimental impact on the amenity of this location or adversely affect existing residential properties.

“Taking account of these matters, it is recommended that planning permission be granted.”

The Woodcutter Community Forum sent a letter signed by over 300 people to the case officer.

One of the members Jordan Watt said: “I struggle to comprehend how they’ve managed to do all this so under the radar!

“Even staff in the pub had no idea until the last minute, and I thought with the amount of public support that surely they had to take notice of the negative impact this will have.”