The Kingfisher

A planning application for the Dowanfield Road site was validated by North Lanarkshire Council last week -and the blueprint is for 24 flats, with a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes, within two three-storey blocks. The development will also include 44 parking spaces.

Representations can be submitted in opposition or support of the application until Tuesday June 29. Further details of the application are now available on the council’s e-planning portal.