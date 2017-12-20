Football club raises funds and awareness

Members of Cumbernauld Colts Community FC braved temperatures of minus four to highlight the plight of the homeless.

They were given permission by North Lanarkshire Leisure to bed down for the night and hold a sponsored sleepout at Broadwood Stadium on Friday.

The club were looking to raise £1000 and as the News & Chronicle went to press had nearly doubled that amount with £1935.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We wanted to raise awareness of the homeless and raise funds to help them and assist those organisations that look out for them, especially at this time of year.

“We pride ourselves at Cumbernauld Colts as being a #Coltsfamily and when a family member needs help the family comes together.

“Our community at large are seen as part of that #Coltsfamily and any help we can provide we shall. The homeless are included within this.

“To all those who took part we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and to the countless people who have donated to the cause a special thanks.

“We’d also like to thank North Lanarkshire Leisure for allowing us to do the sponsored sleepout we owe them a debt of gratitude as it would not have happened without their approval.”

“We will keep you posted on which charities the donated money is going to as soon as it is all collected.”

There is still time to make a donation by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cumbernauld-colts.

In addition the club has also been collecting goods for Kilsyth Community Food Bank which was delivered on Monday.