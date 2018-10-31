Forum sets out vision for future

A new forum is being introduced by North Lanarkshire Council to drive forward the economic development of Kilsyth and the Kelvin Valley.

The Stakeholders Forum will bring together council services, public and private organisations, local residents and community groups to deliver an action plan for the area.

A new Kilsyth and the Kelvin Valley Framework and Action Plan, approved at the council’s enterprise and housing committee in September, includes plans for physical and environmental improvements, management of Kilsyth town centre, support for businesses and promotion of the area to visitors.

Shirley Linton, head of enterprise and place, said: “We have listened to the views of the community in developing the framework and we would like to continue to work with residents and businesses as we deliver the action plan for Kilsyth and the Kelvin Valley.

“One of the key priorities of the framework is to build on the successful partnerships that exist with local groups and we plan to do this through the forum.

“We will be inviting individuals and groups to join the forum and work with us to develop a sustainable economy by encouraging more people into Kilsyth town centre, strengthen links with tourist attractions and identify new projects to bring investment into the area.”

The Framework and Action Plan is available on the council’s web site at: https://www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=33952 or for further info call: 01236 632500.