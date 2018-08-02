Fun day helps out food bank

St Patrick’s Church held a family fun day in aid of Kilsyth Community Food bank which raised £712.

Due to the poor weather many activities had to be moved indoors – St Patrick’s hall was already being used for an afternoon tea, but Kilsyth Community Church came to the rescue by offering the use of their facilities.

The Dignity Funeral Care donated £100 and there were two anonymous donations of £100 and £30, while local businesses Karams, Prospero insurance services, Paul’s butcher, Angie’s hairdresser, Rennie’s bakery, Co-op, Kerry Ann’s nail bar, Miller’s fruit shop, Turkish barber, Boots, Alex Graham’s catering, Lidl, Cafe Refresh, AA Castles also gave their support.

The organisers would like to thank all who donated to the raffle, did home baking and the helpers who ensured the day ran smoothly, including Kat (facepainting), Katelyn (nails) and Hannah (tattoos).