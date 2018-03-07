Heroes at a time of need

As Cumbernauld was caught by the grip of the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ last week plenty of stories of heroism emerged.

Enable, Scotland’s largest charity for people who have learning disabilities, revealed that one of its personal assistants walked seven miles through the snow to ensure the person she was supporting in the Cumbernauld area received a service.

The woman did not wish to be identified, but confirmed to the Cumbernauld News she got up at 5.30am on Thursday and walked along a country road against the weather because the staff member at the service had been on shift for two days as no one else could get there.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “A huge thank you to our incredible staff who continue to go above and beyond to provide care and support in these difficult conditions.”

Three Cumbernauld men, Adam Kirk (32), Barry Currie (30) and his dad Peter (50), went to the aid of drivers stranded on the M80 on last Wednesday (February 28) night.

They dished out pizzas and home-made lentil soup, as well as protein bars, chocolate, bovril, tea and Irn-Bru, and also offered the use of their mobile phones.

Adam said: “I was worried about there being kids, or vulnerable people stuck in their cars, so we just wanted to make sure they were okay.

“We were out for about two hours and everyone was in great spirits and happy to see a face I think.”

Abronhill woman Barbara Harvey would like to thank everyone who helped get Lewis the lurcher to the vet on Friday after cutting an artery on broken glass under the snow.

Barbara said: “There was blood everywhere, my car was going nowhere and no vets were available or able to come out so I didn’t know what to do.

“Thankfully people appeared from nowhere to help and we found the Kenilworth surgery in Carbrain had one vet, but we had to get them there.

“There was an attempt to dig my car out, then we found to take Lewis in their 4x4 and people ran to help transport Lewis to the car.

“I can’t name everyone who helped because I don’t know who you all are, but thank you all so very much, because without you Lewis could well have died.”

Meanwhile, the owner of the uSave shop drove all the way to Largs to pick up milk to keep customers supplied and the lady who works at the Spar in Abronhill slept in the back for two days so the shop could remain open.