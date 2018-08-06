Hospice holds annual Paws in the Park day

St Andrew’s Hospice is holding its annual Paws in the Park event at Strathclyde Park on Sunday, August 26, in aid of the £9million Capital Appeal.

The event, which will be hosted by radio DJ Ross Owen, from Cumbernauld, includes a 6K sponsored dog walk, fun agility course supported by The Pet Empawrium and doggy fashion show.

There will also be a kids’ zone with inflatables and other fun activities for all the family.

All dogs taking part in the walk will be presented with a medal and a goodie bag from Pets at Home to reward them for their participation.

The day, which runs from 11am-6pm, is sponsored by Strathaven-based Avondale Veterinary Group.

There is free entry to the event, with a charge of £15 to enter the sponsored walk and £2 per category for the fashion show.

Register online at www.st-andrews-hospice.com or contact the Capital Appeal team on 01236 772048.

Meanwhile, the Co-operative Funeralcare in Bellshill is holding a charity car wash in aid of the hospice on Saturday, August 25, from 12-3pm and a £5 donation is requested for a wash and vacuum