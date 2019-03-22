Hundreds express interest in Palacerigg protest to save the animals

More than 300 people have expressed an interest in attending a peaceful project against North Lanarkshire Council’s decision to dispose of the animal collection at Palacerigg Country Park.

Hosted by the Facebook page ‘Save The Animal Park at Palacerigg Country Park’ it will take place from noon-2pm on Sunday.

This follows a decision that was taken at last month’s council budget meeting to remove the animals in order to save £69,000 over the next two years.

Organiser Margaret Moiyes said: “I hope we can get as many people as possible to join us on the day. Not so much a yellow vest rally but a much more peaceful green vest rally.

“We deserve a public consultation to decide what’s best for our park. Not asked our thoughts once it’s too late.”

The council plans to use the land for new outdoor play area, with it previously confirming work is expected to start on the site in May.”