It is nearly Time To Play

The Barbegs Play Development Group in Croy held an open day on Sunday to show off the finalised design for the new play park.

It is be built as a replacement to the Weldon Place play area in the village after the development group secured £120,000 funding via North Lanarkshire Council and WREN.

Councillors Heather McVey and Jean Jones were on hand at Croy Parish Parochial Hall to support the development group as it handed out drawings of the design, while Marc Petretti of Jupiter Play gave a detailed overview of the proposed park.

The development group chairman James Stewart said: “This project started in 2016 and now we’ve secured the funding required, have a great design done which meets the community consultation asks and are optimistic that the park will be ready to play in for the summer holidays this year.”

As well as talking about the park itself the attendees voted on a logo and name as shortlisted from dozens of excellent entries from Holy Cross Primary.

The park will be called Time To Play Park, named by Aiden Crockett, whilst Euan Stewart’s design won the vote for the park logo. Both will be included in the final signage when the park is complete.

The development would like to thank Holy Cross Primary, NL Play Services and Councillors McVey and Jones for their support of the project.