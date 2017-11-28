Mark’s got the fastest set of wheels in Clarkston

Record-breaking cyclist, Mark Beaumont rode into town to tell a sell-out audience about his adventures going around the world in 80 days.

More than 200 fans packed into Clarkston Halls, in East Renfrewshire last night (Monday) to hear Mark describe his adventures in the saddle earlier this year,

Fast mover Mark cycled 18,000 miles in 79 days in an epic bike journey around the world.

The 34-year-old Scot is a well-known long-distance cyclist, documentary maker and author and he also told the audience about his other adventures that have seen him travel to 130 countries.

The evening with Mark Beaumont - Around the World in 80 Days was organised by East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, as part of Book Week Scotland.

Mark said: “I really enjoy doing events like this because they’re fun. It’s like having a fireside chat and telling adventure stories.

“Coming to places like Clarkston Hall and speaking to people is part of the reward of successfully completing these adventures and I hope some in the audience will get the confidence to push themselves harder and achieve their goals.

“It’s part of what makes all the effort worthwhile.”

Chief executive of ERCL, Anthony McReavy said: “This extremely popular event was sold out quicker than Mark changes a puncture on his bike.

“It was an entertaining and very informative evening and the sell-out audience certainly enjoyed hearing Mark’s tales of derring-do and had plenty questions for him.

“We always look at different ways of encouraging people to experience new activities whether that be in sports, arts and literature or staging personal appearance events like this.”