MP turns to Kilsyth recycling firm for key insight as Government considers new legislation

Stuart McDonald MP visited Europe’s largest paper recycler at its facility in Kilsyth as the UK Government continues its consultations about packaging waste regulation.

DS Smith welcomed the Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP to its depot in Burnside Industrial to provide Mr McDonald with key insight from local industry experts.

As e-commerce continues to grow and shopping habits change there has been an increased pressure on retailers, producers and manufacturers alike to reduce waste and decrease consumption of natural resources.

This has led to cries for more innovative packaging solutions that are designed to be smarter and more sustainable.

DS Smith operates a circular business model with packaging, paper and recycling operations which can collect and recycle used cardboard into a new box in only 14 days.

Peter Clayson, DS Smith’s head of Government and Community Affairs, said: “It is great to engage with Members of Parliament to discuss our local operations and the development of policies that directly impact our industry, our customers and our communities.

“We want to ensure that our expertise is used to inform legislation that will concretely support a more sustainable future and allow us to continue to lead the way as Europe’s largest paper recycler.”

Mr McDonald added: “With growing global and environmental pressures it is vital that the UK is making sustainable decisions regarding legislation.

“Scotland is ambitious about improving its recycling rates and we must continue to work with industry experts, such as DS Smith, to inform our ongoing policies.

“I always enjoy spending time in my local constituency and it’s so encouraging to hear of the growth and value that a business such as DS Smith, with its global scale and local footprint, is generating.”

DH Smith’s history can be traced back to the box-making businesses started in the 1940s.

Now responsible for more than 250 operations across the globe, the company also runs a successful community programme championing education and environmental sustainability in its areas of operation.

Kilsyth depot operations manager Robert Kirkland said: “We are focused on expanding DS Smith’s reach into the local community and looking to invite local schools for site tours to enhance their understanding about recycling, packaging and sustainability, inspiring them to continue to own their part in protecting the environment.”

The DS Smith Charitable Foundation recently donated to the John Muir Trust to support its conservation work.