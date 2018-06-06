New play area for Castlecary

The community in Castlecary now has a stunning new play area at Castle View in the centre of the village.

It was achieved through partnership working between North Lanarkshire Council, Culture NL Play Services and Castlecary Community Council who were the driving force for the new facility.

The play area incorporates a range of equipment including a castle tower play feature, a roundabout, swings, a rope climbing unit and picnic tables.

Cumbernauld Local Area Partnership (LAP) allocated £20,000 from the Local Development Programme with additional funding contributed by NLC Education Youth and Communities and NLC Land Management sections.

LAP convener Councillor Gillian Fannan said “This is a wonderful new facility for the children of Castlecary to enjoy and is a direct result of Culture NL and the council working in partnership with the community.”

Albert MacBeath of the Community Council added: “Thank you to the LAP and the council for providing funding for the new play area which has transformed this space for our children.

“What has been created here is a work of art and we are grateful for all of the support we have received to make this happen.”

The ribbon cutting was carried out by Joyce Ferguson and Marjory MacBeath from Castlecary Community Council.

Local children are working on a new sign for the play area which will be installed this summer.