New play park opens in Condorrat

Youngsters in Condorrat now have a stunning new play area adjacent to Pollock Halls at Maree Drive.

The centrepiece of River Place Play Area is a mega-deck climbing unit which is nearly five metres tall and has multiple slides surrounded by a range of equipment including a wheelchair accessible trampoline and roundabout plus tyre swing, cableway and swings.

Condorrat Community Council worked with Culture NL Play Services and North Lanarkshire Council in their bid to make a new play area a reality. Cumbernauld Local Area Partnership allocated £103,500 from the Local Development Programme to develop this new facility.

Councillor Fannan, Convenor of the Local Area Partnership said: “This is a fantastic new facility for local youngsters to enjoy and is a direct result of Culture NL and the council working in partnership with the local community. The new play area is going to make a real difference to the children in the area.”

The winners of the Design a Sign for the Play Park competition were Orlaith Mitchell, Rose McKinney and Jenna Pettigrew of Condorrat Primary.