No cuts to firework displays to keep the public safe

North Lanarkshire Council will not cut its funding for public fireworks displays on and around November 5 as a matter of public safety.

Each year, the council organises free displays in Airdrie, Coatbridge and Cumbernauld as well as jointly hosting its main bonfire night event at Strathclyde Park in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council.

Depute leader Paul Kelly said councillors and their officers wanted to continue funding these displays due to recommendations from the emergency services.

He said: “There is an ongoing campaign by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to encourage local authorities to continue with these displays in order to provide the public with free, professionally run fireworks displays which provide an alternative to people privately organising their own events.

“Our public displays serve to reduce the number of incidents which have to be attended by our emergency services.”

The current law for fireworks prohibits their use after 11pm except for November 5, Diwali, Chinese New Year and Hogmanay where this restriction is extended to 1am.

The Scottish Government is currently running a public consultation on fireworks. Running until May 13 it to identify any issues current regulations and find out whether public opinion supports a ban on the general sale of fireworks.

To participate in the consultation visit: https://consult.gov.scot/safer-communities/fireworks.

Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Reporting Service