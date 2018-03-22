Notice of more roadworks between Dalmeny and Scotstoun

Overnight carriageway closures are planned on the A90 westbound between Dalmeny and Scotstoun on the nights of Monday 26 March and Tuesday 27 March.

This is to allow operating company Amey to carry out essential resurfacing works.

From 20:00 until 06:00 on these nights, traffic traveling west from Barnton will be diverted via Maybury Road, the A8 Glasgow Road and the M90 Spur. Local access will still be available from the A90 via the B924 and B907.

Mark Arndt, Amey’s Operating Company Representative for the Forth Bridges Unit, said: “This work was originally scheduled for earlier in the month but had to be postponed due to severe winter weather.

“We’ve planned the works overnight in order to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to use this route between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. should allow some extra time for their journey. Thank you in advance for your understanding and apologies for any inconvenience caused.”