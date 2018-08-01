Plans for new music event next summer

The organisers of last year’s Auchinstarry Community Festival are drawing up plans for a new music festival next summer.

Last year’s event at Auchinstarry Marina was held to commemorate the life of Chris Odell who worked at the marina for 14 years and had hoped to create a community event.

Despite unseasonably cold June weather it proved a great success so a new community interest company Island Language has been formed to take the festival forward.

Initial fundraising events will take place next month with the hope of running the first Island Language Festival in a new local site next year.

Mark Burgoyne said: “We felt the Auchinstarry Community festival was an event we could be proud of as despite it being perhaps the coldest June day I can ever remember the community turned out for it so we believe there is scope to take it forward.

“We are in discussions with the Forestry Commission Scotland about the use of a new site and so far those talks have been very positive.

“Initially we think it will be a music festival and hope for the first year or two to establish it as somewhere to hear good quality live music and should it prove successful then maybe we can look to expand it.

“Of course we will need initial funding so are currently organising a campaign which will include local events and possibly crowdfunding.”

The fundraising will kick off with two gigs by Croy band Campfires in Winter who will be supported by Shredd at the Hug & Pint in Glasgow on September 8 and by Martin John Henry at the Parochial Hall, Croy, on September 21.

For more information about Island Language and the fundraising events visit www.facebook.com/islandlanguage.