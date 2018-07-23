Position on fracking is ‘shambolic’

Central Scotland list MSP Mark Griffin has expressed his deep concern after the Scottish Government extended fracking licences by a year.

Last week North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue wrote to the new Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform after Grangemouth-based Ineos’ had its licence to frack across Central Scotland extended by a further 12 months.

Like Councillor Logue, Mr Griffin, an engineer to trade and long-time opponent of the practice, recalled the Scottish Government previously announcing a ‘ban’ on fracking.

He said: “This is a deeply worrying development and exposes the Scottish Government’s shambolic position on fracking.

“In 2017, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs and the public that fracking was banned in Scotland – now Ministers have extended Ineos’ licence to frack for a year.

“The Scottish Government must ban fracking outright. There is clear scientific evidence the practice has a negative impact on public health, our climate and the environment.

“The people of Central Scotland do not want these unnecessary activities taking place on their doorstep and the Scottish Government must review this decision as a matter of urgency.”