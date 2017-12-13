Pupil safety fears if pathway isn’t salted

A Condorrat man needed surgery for a broken collarbone and dislocated shoulder after slipping on a icy path outside a school.

John Burke of Lomond Road, fell on the pathway behind Condorrat Primary on Saturday, December 2, as the overnight temperature plunged below zero.

While his accident took place at the weekend when the school was shut he claims the path wasn’t salted during the freezing temperatures of previous days.

John said: “I know North Lanarkshire Council can’t grit everywhere, but I always though the roads and footpaths around schools were considered a priority.

“I fell on a Saturday so I can accept it hadn’t been salted that day, but the temperature had been below freezing earlier in the week and there was no sign of salt being put out then either.

“It’s bad enough I fell, but imagine if it had been a child, lots of pupils use what is essentially the back entrance to save having to go all the way round to Morar Drive, and if the council doesn’t ensure the path is salted I fear for their safety.”

The entrance to the school was salted on Monday as temperatures hit minus eight, but much of the path was left untreated as ongoing problems with a spring had already left it covered in ice.

A council spokesman said: “Schools have supplies of salt to keep playgrounds and entrances clear.

“We have over 2400 grit bins across North Lanarkshire and ask local people to use these to help keep residential streets clear, allowing them to reach the main roads and paths which have been treated.”