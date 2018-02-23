Rural funding for Lanarkshire

Individuals and businesses with enterprising ideas based in rural North Lanarkshire are being urged to step forward and learn more about what grant funding may be available.

Target areas include, Kilsyth, Croy, Banton and Queenzieburn, with grants of up to £100,000 available for Rural Enterprise and Farm Diversification activity until the end of March 2019.

A funding event has been organised by North Lanarkshire Council and Kelvin Valley & Falkirk LEADER programme. This will take place at Colzium House, Kilsyth on Thursday, March 1 from 2 till 4pm. Attendees will be able to find out about: Projects that have accessed LEADER Grant funding; Eligibility and Grant Funding available; The LEADER Grant Funding Application process and what’s involved; and support to help apply.

Speaking at the event will be Duncan MacGregor from Burnhead Bothies in Kilsyth. Last year, the family created a high quality, eco-friendly holiday accommodation unit on their 1600 acre beef and sheep farm. The project received £25,000 grant funding from LEADER’s farm diversification fund.

For further information on the event contact Caroline Brown, Enterprise Development Officer, North Lanarkshire Council on Tel: 01236 638945 or via e-mail: browncar@northlan.gov.uk.

Attendance is welcomed by anyone interested, however free places must be booked in advance via ticketing agency, Evenbrite at: https://northlan_and_kvfleader.eventbrite.co.uk.