School teacher wins a year’s supply of gas and electricity

School teacher Michelle Campbell has scooped a top energy prize from Radio Clyde.

Michelle, who lives in Craigmarloch and is a maths teacher at Airdrie Academy, was the winner of a week-long competition which saw her walk away with a year’s free supply of gas and electricity thanks to energy supplier, Together Energy.

Receiving her prize Michelle was joined by her five-year-old daughter, Elliot, a big George Bowie fan, who met the breakfast DJ along with presenter, Cassie.

Michelle said, “I’m over the moon to have won as nobody really likes to pay energy bills and it’s a great saving for us. Elliot loves George Bowie so it was the icing on the cake to meet him as well as Cassie.”

Clydebank-based Together Energy was founded in 2016, and in January saved Newcastle firm Future Energy from administration.