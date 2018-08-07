Setting themselves on the right path

Throughout July volunteers from Gartcosh, Chryston, Moodiesburn, Muirhead and Mount Ellen got together to make huge strides towards reconnecting communities separated by neglected community pathways.

Supported by community funding from Scotmid and assisted by six employees from Scottish Water employee volunteering programme the local volunteer group are able to apply and compact 10 tonnes of path materials donated by John Innes of MKM Building Supplies.

Following several midweek events to cut back vegetation and mark out troublesome path sections their ‘big push’ event culminated in the completion of the 28m first section of Lees Walk which connects Mount Ellen and Muirhead.

Yvonne Goodfellow, membership and community officer for Scotmid Co-operative, said: “The Northern Corridor Community Volunteers are taking an exciting approach to improving the local environment.

“Their hard work, drive and determination to provide the local community with high quality outdoor spaces and safe pathways is inspirational.

“Scotmid are delighted to provide financial support to help them purchase items such as wheelbarrows, picks and of course tasty and nutritious lunches to help keep the volunteers’ spirits up!”

The volunteer group, formed in April this year and plan to clean up and improve community green space and paths in the Northern Corridor villages.

They have also received support from Dobbies Garden Centre in Cumbernauld who supplied equipment and plants as part of their communities scheme.

Volunteer and funding officer Claire Williams said; “it’s fantastic to have such amazing support from our funders and the volunteers from Scottish Water, who have really outdone themselves in their efforts for our community today. Seeing businesses, volunteers and community spirit come together in such a positive way has been fantastic, this was what we dreamed of when we started the group. We’d love to have more people in our community get involved, we’ve volunteering opportunities to suit everyone, and particularly want to hear from people who have faced barriers to getting involved in community projects in the past. Details of our events and how to get involved can be found on our website, www.ourgreenspace.org or anyone interested can find out more by calling us on 07905909797.”